Valley man arrested, accused of shooting at parent's house

MESA, AZ — A Valley man is facing felony charges after he reportedly fired shots at his parent's home after being kicked out after a domestic violence incident.

Mesa police say on October 21, Ruben Flores III was asked to leave his family's home after he damaged property and made threats to kill his father. The next day, police say at least thirteen bullets were fired at the Flores' house.

Authorities say no one could identify the shooter, but several people saw a man running away from the scene. Officers later discovered the shooting was captured on a neighbor’s video surveillance camera.

The next day, detectives contacted Flores III as he was getting into an Uber that was parked near his parent’s home. Officers photographed Flores III to document his condition and clothing. They also found a shotgun hidden in some nearby bushes that belonged to Flores III’s father.

On October 23, police say ten bullets were fired at the Flores’ home around 5:00 p.m. Again, the suspect was caught on the neighbor's surveillance video. The suspect was seen going into and out of the Flores' backyard.

When police watched the video, they noticed the suspect was wearing the same clothing Flores III was wearing the day before, when police talked to him by the Uber.

The next day, three bullets were shot into the back of the family's home. In addition, words were scrawled into the paint of Flores III’s father’s truck, and the tires were flattened. Officers also discovered that the suspect left a shoe imprint on the side of the truck.

Officers contacted Uber and learned that Flores III had used their services before and after the shootings occurred.

When officers took Flores III into custody, he was wearing the same clothing that was captured on surveillance video of the suspect in the second shooting. He also wore shoes that matched the sole imprints on the side of his father’s truck and had a handgun in his possession.

Police say Flores III was booked into jail on multiple charges, including discharging a firearm at a structure and theft of a firearm.