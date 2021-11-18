Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Valley agencies arrest 30 suspects for child sex crimes in October

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Handcuffs
Posted at 3:48 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 17:48:36-05

MESA, AZ — A Valleywide joint effort to stop child sex crimes resulted in 30 arrests during the month of October.

According to a release from the Mesa Police Department, several agencies across the Valley participated in the joint operation that targeted people wanting to pay for sex involving children.

In the examples provided by Mesa, the suspects would agree on a price and often bring specific items requested such as drinks, snacks, and condoms.

The suspects would then acknowledge the age of the decoy child and the plans discussed before being arrested.

ABC15 has reached out to the agencies involved to get the identity of the suspects arrested.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV