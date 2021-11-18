Valley agencies arrest 30 suspects for child sex crimes in October

MESA, AZ — A Valleywide joint effort to stop child sex crimes resulted in 30 arrests during the month of October.

According to a release from the Mesa Police Department, several agencies across the Valley participated in the joint operation that targeted people wanting to pay for sex involving children.

In the examples provided by Mesa, the suspects would agree on a price and often bring specific items requested such as drinks, snacks, and condoms.

The suspects would then acknowledge the age of the decoy child and the plans discussed before being arrested.

ABC15 has reached out to the agencies involved to get the identity of the suspects arrested.