US Marshals searching for escaped inmate from federal facility in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The US Marshals Service is searching for a federal inmate that escaped custody early Tuesday morning. The suspect, 36-year-old Rosann Tercero, was serving 117 months for possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine with a child present.

US Marshals say Tercero is “5-foot, 3-inches tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a skeleton and flowers tattoo on her right arm and a flower tattoo on her neck.”

Tercero was discovered missing from the Federal Corrections Institution (FCI) Phoenix’s satellite camp near I-17 and Daisy Mountain Road just after midnight Tuesday morning.

The US Marshals believe Tercero may try to leave Arizona, possibly headed to New Mexico.

Anyone with any information on Tercero’s location is asked to call 1-800-336-0102.