MESA, AZ - New details have emerged after a Mesa man called police, saying he stabbed his wife and himself.

Mesa Police arrested 60-year-old David Kevin Vipond after his release from the hospital on Monday.

On December 27, officers were called to a home near Greenfield Road and Southern Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after a man called police saying he stabbed his wife and himself.

Elizabeth Vipond was found on the bed, dead from 11 stabs wound to her chest and abdomen.

Police say they found multiple knives and an ice pick with blood on them.

Though no note was found, police say the suspect told them that they decided to end their lives because of financial pressures. She asked him to kill her, and he planned on then killing himself.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition with stab wounds.

He is being held on a $1 million bond for first-degree murder.