PHOENIX - A man arrested in Wisconsin for the death of a man found in a north Phoenix home in January is now back in Arizona.

Charles Stephen Miller, 20, was extradited to Arizona this week. He’s been charged with armed robbery and first-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Jon Earle Clark.

On Friday, Jan. 12, Green Bay Police say they received a call from Phoenix officials saying they had probable cause to arrest Miller in the case and believed he was at a home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

With the help of U.S. Marshals and Community Police Officers, Green Bay officers executed a Phoenix police arrest warrant and took him into custody without incident.

On January 8, officers were called to the area of Interstate 17 and Union Hills Drive after receiving reports of a man found dead. Police say the man's ex-wife found him at the home.

Court paperwork shows that Miller used a crowbar to kill Clarke and steal his truck.

He's being held on a $750,000 bond.