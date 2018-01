SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Officials arrested one person after finding multiple explosive devices at a business in Scottsdale last week.

On January 11, Scottsdale police were contacted by a supervisor at Service King near Hayden Road and Raintree Drive. An employee was about to throw away an “airbag module” when 31-year-old Michael Mclain reportedly said he wanted it to make improvised explosive devices.

Mclain showed the employee three of the devices in his toolbox. Two of them, police say, were about a foot in length and another was about four inches long.

The employee later took pictures of the devices and contacted his supervisor.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety bomb squad removed the devices and Mclain was taken into custody without incident.

Police said when Mclain was questioned about the device, he admitted to making it but said he intended to blow them up in the desert.

The repair shop was evacuated for several hours.

McClain has been charged with weapons misconduct and misconduct involving explosive devices.