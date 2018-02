PHOENIX - A suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle after ramming a Phoenix police car has been identified.

On February 7, a witness reported a vehicle hitting a median along Interstate 10 near 59th Avenue before exiting the freeway. That witness followed the car and gave locations to police.

Officials ran the license plate and discovered the car was stolen.

The driver, 25-year-old Jose Moyses Gomez, ended up crashing into a stucco wall near 81st Lane and Montecito Avenue, after reportedly nearly hitting an officer and ramming a police patrol car.

Police on scene say alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

Gomez was arrested, after being removed from the car by a police canine.

He was arrested for aggravated assault, car theft, and criminal damage.