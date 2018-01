PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman is facing charges after allegedly striking a man with her car, then driving home with the man still on top of her hood.

Phoenix police say that 65-year-old Kaiwei Elizabeth Billets was driving northbound on 7th Avenue near Buckeye Road on December 29, when she allegedly hit a man crossing the street.

The victim, 35-year-old Ramon Corrales, went up onto her vehicle's hood and into the windshield, where he remained as Billets drove home to her apartment down the street.

Police say Billets pulled Corrales off her car when she got to the parking lot, leaving him on the ground. She then parked her car in the back of the lot in a covered parking area.

She reportedly called a friend who told her to call the police, but instead, police say, Billets returned to her car to get her groceries out.

Police responded after witnesses called and reported what happened. Corrales was found and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

When questioned by police, Billets allegedly told them she first thought she struck a "straw man" and didn’t realize it was a real person until she pulled him off her car.

Billets said she never called police because she was afraid of going to jail and her insurance rates increasing.

She's being held on a $100,000 bond and has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.