Suspect identified in north Phoenix attempted robbery

The man suffered minor injuries. Employees of a nearby business say the man was seen being cuffed on the ground by police.

Pierre Cardin Garrett

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a business owner shot a robbery suspect and held him at gunpoint until police arrived. 

The incident happened at a business near Greenway Road and Tatum Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on January 12. 

Police say the injured suspect, 30-year-old Pierre Cardin Garrett, and 28-year-old Brittany Reid, arrived at the store about an hour before it opened and waited in the parking lot for the owner to come. 

They reportedly followed him into the store when Garrett produced a handgun. The business owner ducked behind the counter and pulled his handgun, shooting Garrett in the leg. 

Police say the store has automatic locks on the door and customers must be buzzed in and out, preventing Reid from escaping. 

Garrett was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

He reportedly told police that he had a hard time getting work because he is a convicted felon, and didn’t know how else to get any money. Police say they found the gun Garrett used in the store. Garrett allegedly told police that he got the gun from someone on the street. 

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond for aggravated assault, kidnapping and attempted armed robbery.

 

