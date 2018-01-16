UPDATE: Business owner shoots North Phoenix robbery suspect

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a business owner shot a robbery suspect and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

The incident happened at a business near Greenway Road and Tatum Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the injured suspect, and 28-year-old Brittany Reid, arrived at the store about an hour before it opened and waited in the parking lot for the owner to come.

They reportedly followed him into the store when the male suspect produced a handgun. The business owner ducked behind the counter and pulled his handgun, shooting the male suspect in the leg.

Police say the store has automatic locks on the door and customers must be buzzed in and out, preventing Reid from escaping.

The 30-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has yet to be identified by police.

Greg Nutt owns the Smoothie King one door down from the business and told ABC15, “We’ve been here for 17 years now, and we’ve never experienced anything like this,” Nutt said. “It’s a very nice neighborhood, very quiet.”

Reid allegedly admitted to knowing the suspect.