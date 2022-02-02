U.S. Postal Service worker robbed at gunpoint, $50k reward for information

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest has been put out after a U.S. Postal Service worker was reportedly robbed of a key at gunpoint recently in Scottsdale.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a letter carrier was working near 68th Street and Camelback Road on January 27 around 3 p.m. when the robbery occurred.

The suspect reportedly took a mail key from the worker but no actual mail was stolen.

The postal service says they work immediately to change lock(s) if there is ever believed to be a security concern with someone's mailbox. The exact location of the robbery was along Exeter Boulevard west of 65th Street.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a light complexion, dark-colored eyes, approximately 6'0" to 6'2" tall, with a thin frame, approximately 25 years old, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The suspect was believed to be driving a newer model dark Chevy Camaro, according to the postal service.

The man is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information about this incident, the postal service asks you to “contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3660599. All information will be kept strictly confidential.”