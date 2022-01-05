Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for sexual conduct charges in Gilbert

items.[0].image.alt
Air15
U.S. Marshal shooting
AndrewThompsonUSMS.jpg
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 18:43:12-05

GILBERT, AZ — The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted for alleged sexual misconduct with a young girl.

A Marshals Task Force was attempting to locate 38-year-old Andrew Thompson and take him into custody Wednesday near Guadalupe Road and Arizona Avenue.

During the altercation, officials say Thompson attempted to reach into his pocket for a weapon, that is when a task force member fired one shot at him.

Police say Thompson then complied with commands and was taken into custody. A gun was later found inside his jacket.

Thompson was not shot and was evaluated by medical professionals before being taken to a Maricopa County Jail.

The U.S. Marshals say, “the arrest of Andrew Thompson, wanted for sexual conduct with a 12-year-old girl, could have ended differently if not for the quick action of the U.S. Marshals Task Force officers.”

The investigation remains ongoing by the Gilbert Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV