U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for sexual conduct charges in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted for alleged sexual misconduct with a young girl.

A Marshals Task Force was attempting to locate 38-year-old Andrew Thompson and take him into custody Wednesday near Guadalupe Road and Arizona Avenue.

During the altercation, officials say Thompson attempted to reach into his pocket for a weapon, that is when a task force member fired one shot at him.

Police say Thompson then complied with commands and was taken into custody. A gun was later found inside his jacket.

Thompson was not shot and was evaluated by medical professionals before being taken to a Maricopa County Jail.

The U.S. Marshals say, “the arrest of Andrew Thompson, wanted for sexual conduct with a 12-year-old girl, could have ended differently if not for the quick action of the U.S. Marshals Task Force officers.”

The investigation remains ongoing by the Gilbert Police Department.