Two women accused of stealing wallet from victim with functional needs in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two women are facing felony fraud charges after police say they conned a person with functional needs into giving them his wallet and then used his debit card.

On September 25, Scottsdale police say two 18-year-old women approached the victim, an employee, in the parking lot of a Fry's grocery store near Shea Boulevard and 90th Street.

While working, the two women convinced him, without force, to exchange his wallet for a non-working iPhone, according to Scottsdale PD.

The pair kept the wallet and later allegedly used the victim's debit card to make unauthorized transactions of over $700.

While looking through surveillance video, detectives were able to identify the two women from the initial incident. They were located and arrested separately on October 7 and October 14.

During the investigation, detectives learned the two women knew the victim had functional needs before they contacted him in the parking lot.

They were both booked into the Maricopa County Jail on multiple charges, including theft of a credit card, a class 5 felony.