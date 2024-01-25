Two teens injured after shooting in Buckeye Thursday afternoon

BUCKEYE — Two teens are injured after a shooting near 255th Avenue and Lower River Road Thursday afternoon.

Police say the teens, only identified at this time as 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys, arrived at a fire station with gunshot wounds to their legs.

The victims arrived in a car with two other people who told police that they were driving in a nearby neighborhood when the shooting happened. Police say the teens were not able to provide any information regarding a shooter.

The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they located multiple shell casings at the scene and are working to identify and locate a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Buckeye Police Department or submit an anonymous tip online.