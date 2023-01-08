Two teens facing multiple charges after Friday night crime spree in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — An investigation is underway after an alleged crime spree between two teenage boys' in Lake Havasu City on Friday night.

According to Lake Havasu City police, a dark-colored pickup truck was shooting at cars in the Walmart parking lot, as well as other cars driving.

Before the shootings took place, police say they were involved in a small pursuit with the same truck.

The dark-colored truck fled during a traffic stop and ultimately eluded police.

Officers then located the truck connected to the gunshots as well as the pursuit around 11:50 p.m. Friday night.

That is where they discovered a 16-year-old boy as well as a 14-year-old boy in the pickup truck.

The teens were both arrested for four counts of attempted homicide and four counts of conducting a drive-by-shooting. The 16-year-old is also facing charges of unlawful flight, criminal speeding, and reckless driving.

Both juveniles were taken to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.