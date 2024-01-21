Two teens detained after allegedly backing into PD in stolen vehicle

PHOENIX — A teenage boy and girl have been detained after allegedly backing into a marked police vehicle in a stolen car Saturday afternoon.

Police were notified of a stolen vehicle just before 4 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.

Officials say the stolen car was spotted in a parking lot near 29th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, where the driver reversed into a marked police vehicle and drove away.

Police followed the vehicle until it crashed into a truck near the Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue underpass.

The driver, a teenage boy, was detained and taken to a hospital as a precaution. The passenger, a teenage girl, was also detained by officers.

Officials say no officers were injured.

This incident remains under investigation.