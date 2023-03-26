Two teen girls shot near 67th and Glendale avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Two teen girls were taken to the hospital late Saturday night after they were shot in Glendale.

It happened near 67th and Glendale avenues.

Glendale police say when they arrived, they found two teenage girls had been shot.

One was 17 years old, while the other was only 13.

They were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects. No one has been taken into custody in connection to the incident.

The shooting is under investigation.