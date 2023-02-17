Two suspects in custody after deadly shooting in Mesa Thursday morning

MESA, AZ — Two suspects are in custody after a shooting left a man dead in Mesa Thursday morning.

Mesa police say it happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue.

They say the initial call they received said a man was in the bathroom of an apartment with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found three men coming out of the apartment through the bedroom windows. One of the three told officers there was a man inside the apartment with a gun.

Inside the apartment, police found a man dead in the apartment with gunshot wounds to his body.

Police say the man who had a gun in the bathroom fired the weapon toward the living area after he "heard someone inside the apartment rack a gun slide."

That man, along with his brother, have been taken into custody on various charges related to the death.

Meth was also found in one of the bedrooms of the apartment after police served a search warrant.

The victim has not yet been identified, but police say the victim was staying with the suspects in the apartment.

The case remains under investigation.