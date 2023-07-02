Two suspects at large after overnight DPS pursuit that ended in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Police continue to search for two people they say fled a vehicle that was involved in a pursuit early Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say they started a pursuit on the vehicle after it would not pull over for a traffic stop.

DPS says the stop was for reckless driving, but it's not clear where that stop was initiated and where the pursuit began.

The pursuit ended in the area of Mill Avenue and 5th Street in Tempe, where the vehicle had been parked.

When DPS and Tempe police located the vehicle, the two people were not in the vehicle and had fled the area. They are still at large.

No injuries were reported in connection to the pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation.