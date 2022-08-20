Two people shot near 7th and Southern avenues, PD investigating

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after two people were shot Friday night near 7th and Southern avenues.

Officials say an adult woman in her 30s and a juvenile male were shot during a verbal fight involving another person at an apartment complex.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say witnesses on scene were able to help identify a man who was involved in the shooting. That man has been detained by police.

The identities of those shot and the alleged shooter have not been released.

