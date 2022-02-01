Two people shot near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after two people were shot Monday night near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

According to police, a large group of people were gathered in a neighborhood in the area when an unknown person fired a handgun.

Two adult males were hit by the gunfire. One of the victims is in critical condition, the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still working to figure out who fired the weapon and what led up to the incident.

No other details have been released as police investigate.