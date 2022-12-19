Two people shot during argument near Horne and Broadway Road

MESA — Two people were shot during an argument between a large group of people Sunday night near Horne and Broadway Road, police say.

Officials responded to a "neighbor trouble call" in the area and were told that several people were in the street having an argument.

When police arrived, they were told by witnesses that two people had been shot.

Police say that the scene remains active and officers are trying to locate possible suspects.

The public is asked to stay away from the area while officers secure the scene.

The extent of the injuries are currently unknown. It is possible that a third person was injured in this incident.

