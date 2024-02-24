Two people hurt, suspect at large after shooting near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Two people are hurt and police are looking for a suspect after an early Saturday morning shooting in Glendale.

Glendale police say the shooting took place near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 4:15 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found two people had been shot.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered "life-threatening."

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and is still at large.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.