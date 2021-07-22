Two people detained after shots fired at Mesa officers near 80th Street and Baseline

MESA, AZ — Two people have been detained after police say they were shot at during a brief pursuit in Mesa.

Mesa police say they were looking for a stolen vehicle suspect Wednesday afternoon when the alleged suspect jumped into the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle then refused to pull over when police tried to stop them near Sossaman and Baseline roads.

Police say during a brief pursuit they believe shots were fired from inside the vehicle toward officers.

The driver and suspect eventually fled from the vehicle into the neighborhood. Police set up a perimeter in the area and both men were detained a short time later.

No officers were injured, and no officers fired their weapons during the incident, according to police.

Police say no arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.