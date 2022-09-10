Two people dead in apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened around 10:15 Friday night near 23rd and Dunlap avenues when they received reports of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, neighbors told officers they heard multiple gunshots inside one of the apartments. A man then walked onto the balcony of the apartment and waved a gun in the air. He went back inside and one gunshot was heard.

When officers went into the apartment, they found 42-year-old Traci Thurman and 49-year-old Ian White inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Thurman and White were in a relationship. Evidence shows the pair had an argument in the apartment until White shot Thurman multiple times. White then walked on the balcony and shouted that he had shot Thurman. He then went back in the apartment and shot himself.

Phoenix police continue to investigate.