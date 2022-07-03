Two people dead after shooting at Phoenix bar

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting at a bar that left two people dead.

Police say around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to a bar and grill near 48th Street and McDowell Road for a report of a shooting.

They arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. His name hasn't been released.

Another man that police believe was involved in the shooting arrived at a hospital later in the morning with multiple gunshot wounds. He also died at the hospital.

A man believed to be involved in the shooting was taken into custody at the scene.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.