Two pedestrians hit, driver detained after leaving scene near SR51 and Thomas

A man has been detained after he allegedly hit two women and drove away from the scene Friday evening.

Officials say the crash happened just east of SR51 and Thomas Road around 7:45 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found two women in the road with injuries. Both were taken to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

The driver allegedly drove away from the scene but was later located just west of 32nd Street and Indian School Road. That man has been detained.

Nobody in this incident has been identified.

This crash is currently under investigation, though impairment is not believed to be a factor.