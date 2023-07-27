Two men in custody after allegedly robbing, shooting man in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two men are in custody accused of robbing and shooting a man in west Phoenix earlier this month.

Phoenix police say 20-year-old Malik Hillman was shot and killed in the incident near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road on July 3.

Thursday, police announced the arrest of the two men, saying they are facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

When police were originally called to the shooting, they found shell casings in the area but no victims.

Later, they received a report of a walk-in gunshot wound victim at an area hospital. Hillman received medical care but later died of his injuries.

Police learned that shots were fired between suspects in two different vehicles. Both vehicles left the scene after the shooting.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

No other information has been released.