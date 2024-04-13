Watch Now
Two men dead, another hurt in shooting near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road in south Phoenix

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting
Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road in south Phoenix.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 10:09:31-04

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road around 2:45 a.m. for a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they found that three men had been shot.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The two victims have not yet been identified.

The other man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

No information has been released at this point about a possible suspect.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

