GLENDALE, AZ — Two men are dead after a shooting in Glendale Friday night.

Glendale police say it happened near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When officers arrived, they found two men dead at the scene.

The two men have not yet been identified.

It's not clear if the shooting was a murder-suicide or if a suspect is at large.

Glendale police are investigating the shooting.