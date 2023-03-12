Two men arrested for shooting and killing a man in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Julian Reynolds near Casa Grande.

On Saturday, just after 4:30 a.m., the Casa Grande Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting on Isom Road near the Elzy Pearson Shooting Range in Casa Grande.

Casa Grande police say that a 21-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 16-year-old were driving in an area near the shooting range when they ran out of gas.

The two adults called for a friend to bring them fuel, and while the men and teen waited the 21-year-old allegedly began burglarizing a vehicle nearby. That vehicle belonged to Reynolds.

Authorities say Reynolds confronted the two men burglarizing his car which led the men to allegedly shoot and kill the 30-year-old Arizona City resident.

According to police, the 16-year-old ran away from the scene, and the two men fled the scene after taking some of the victim's property.

Evidence of the crime, including the murder weapon and the victim’s property, were all located and directly linked to the suspects, according to police.

The two adults are facing charges of first-degree murder, third-degree burglary, and tampering with evidence.

The 16-year-old who was with the men and fled was found, questioned, and released.

The other 16-year-old was discovered to have assisted in hiding evidence, and will also face charges.