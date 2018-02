SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing golf clubs worth over $10,000.

Scottsdale police report that on January 25 they responded to a theft at Troon Country Club in north Scottsdale.

Two men, later identified as 31-year-old Ryan Michael Harris and 34-year-old Christopher James Boward allegedly took nine golf bags, putters, drivers and scrap copper from the cart barn.

Troon managers say this was the second theft in the past seven months.

Police say they cut the lock to the barn and entered. They were caught on video and identified by a Troon employee. Boward and Harris were former employees, who were fired in May 2017.

Police learned that the high-end golf clubs were being sold to a golf shop in north Phoenix.

The next day police located and searched Boward's car and reportedly found numerous stolen golf clubs in the trunk, along with meth.

Police say they found another ten golf bags with "Troon tags" at Boward's home.

Police are in the process of locating victims.