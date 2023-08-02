Two men accused of holding Glendale man hostage for ransom, killing him in late July

PHOENIX — Two men are in custody accused of holding a Glendale man hostage, demanding ransom from the victim's family, and eventually killing him.

Court paperwork shows 37-year-old Ofelio Quintero and 27-year-old Jose Rochin Ruiz are both facing two counts of first-degree murder connected to the death of Luis Solano Pillado.

Glendale police say they started receiving phone calls from family and friends of Solano Pillado on July 25 with reports he had been kidnapped and was being held for ransom.

Friends and family told police he was last seen leaving his home two days prior, on July 23.

On July 24, Solano Pillado's brother started receiving texts from a Valley area code number that indicated his brother was being held for ransom, and the suspect wanted 300,000 pesos for Solano Pillado's release.

The suspect also sent him videos of what appeared to be the victim seated and tied up in a walk-in closet. In the video, the victim tells his parents he loves them and asks them to pay the ransom.

The victim's car was located at an apartment complex near I-17 and Camelback Road on July 25.

Police received more videos later in the day on July 25 and the next day as well.

After days of following up on leads surrounding the victim, the suspect's car, and a phone location, police were able to track a vehicle to a desert area near I-17 and Table Mesa Road, where police located Pillado's body.

Detectives were also able to identify a telephone number of a suspect to a man living at the apartment complex where Solano Pillado's car was found.

A search warrant was executed on Monday, and two men, later identified as Quintero and Rochin Ruiz, were taken into custody.