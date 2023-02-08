Watch Now
Two in custody after nearly 100 pounds of fentanyl pills, other drugs and weapons found in Tucson search

Posted at 10:18 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 12:48:40-05

TUCSON, AZ — Two people are in custody after nearly 100 pounds of fentanyl pills were found in a drug search in Tucson last week.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they served the search warrant on February 2 after a months-long investigation.

During the raid, DPS says they found 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills, 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine, just over half a pound of heroin, two vehicles, two rifles, a stolen handgun, 152 rounds of ammo, and almost $6,600 in cash.

DPS adds that the amount of fentanyl found has a street value of about $2 million.

The two in custody are facing charges that include possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, and weapons misconduct.

