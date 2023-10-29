Two hurt in shooting near 40th and Washington streets north of Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Two people are hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning just north of Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 40th Street and Washington Street just before 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman at the scene that had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Officers learned at the scene that a second victim, a man, had been taken by witnesses to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information, but they do say no one has been taken into custody.

The shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.