Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Two Department of Corrections officers arrested after allegedly promoting prison contraband

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Arizona Department of Corrections
Posted at 5:36 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 20:37:22-04

Two correctional officers have been arrested Friday morning after allegedly promoting prison contraband.

Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry and the Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the arrests came after a months-long joint investigation.

Officers Daniel Aguilar and Gustavo Leon, were arrested while onsite, and immediately resigned from their positions with the Department.

“The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry does not tolerate illegal or inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” said David Shinn, ADCRR Director in a statement.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.

“Although these two particular individuals chose to dishonor our profession, our agencies' true professionals worked jointly and diligently to remove them from the venerable ranks of law enforcement,” said DPS Director Col. Heston Silbert in the statement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.