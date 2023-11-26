Two dead, child hurt after shooting in Gold Canyon

GOLD CANYON, AZ — Two people are dead and a child was injured after a shooting Saturday night in Gold Canyon, east of Apache Junction.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence near US 60 and Peralta Road around 9 p.m. after multiple people called to report a shooting.

Officials say a woman with multiple gunshot wounds was found at the home, as well as a man who appeared to have shot himself.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

PCSO says a 7-year-old was also home at the time of the shooting and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The child has since been released from the hospital. It is unclear if the child was shot during this incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.