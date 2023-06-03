Two dead, another hurt after shooting near I-17 and Bell Road

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and another person is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened around 3:15 a.m. near I-17 and Bell Road.

When officers arrived, they found three victims at the scene.

Two of the victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim, another woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police detained a man in the area that they believe may have been involved in the shooting.

Police do not yet know how this man may have been involved.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

The area near 29th Avenue and Bell Road will be shut down for an extended period of time for the investigation.