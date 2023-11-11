Two dead after shooting at home near 75th and Peoria Avenues

PEORIA, AZ — Two people are dead after a shooting at a Peoria home early Saturday morning.

Peoria police say they were called to the home just before 4:15 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman had both been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She later died of those injuries at the hospital.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

Police add that no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.