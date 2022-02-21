Two boys shot inside vehicle Sunday near 29th St and Greenway

PHOENIX — Two boys are hospitalized after a shooting Sunday in Phoenix.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to the area of 29th Street and Greenway Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a vehicle with two juvenile males inside with gunshot wounds.

Both boys were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition and the other with a non-life-threatening injury, according to Phoenix PD. Their names and ages have not been released.

Authorities have not provided any details on who the shooter might be or what the motive is.

An investigation remains underway.