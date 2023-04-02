Two arrested, one outstanding after allegedly firing gunshots at police in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people are in custody and one remains at large after police say officers were reportedly shot at overnight in south Phoenix.

Police say it started early Sunday morning officers attempted to pull over a car just north of 7th Street and Broadway Road. That's when they were reportedly shot at multiple times.

Officers then briefly pursued the suspect car to the area near Central Avenue and Roeser Road. In that area, three people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

A search of the area was conducted and two of the three suspects were located. Those two, a man and a juvenile, were detained.

The third suspect is still at large.

No police officers were injured during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.