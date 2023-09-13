Twelve juveniles in custody after series of violent events in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Twelve juveniles are in custody after a string of violent acts in Scottsdale last month.

Scottsdale police say the juveniles involved were students at Mohave Middle School and Saguaro High School.

Police say the first incident took place on August 18 when there was a fight that reportedly broke out after school in the Bashas' parking lot near McDonald Drive and Granite Reef Road. Five juveniles were arrested for their involvement in that fight.

Another four juveniles were taken into custody for allegedly robbing another juvenile later in the day on August 18 at Fashion Square Mall. Police add that the four juveniles were also involved in the fight earlier in the day.

Three more juveniles were arrested for allegedly assaulting another juvenile after school on August 21 at the McDonald's near McDonald Drive and Granite Reef Road.

Police say no one was seriously hurt in any of these incidents.

The identities of those involved will not be released.