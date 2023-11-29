Traffic stop near Westgate in Glendale leads to recovery of almost 35 pounds of meth

GLENDALE, AZ — A traffic stop near Westgate in Glendale led to nearly 35 pounds of methamphetamine being taken off the streets.

Glendale police say their officers and the West Valley DEA Task Force conducted the traffic stop near 95th and Glendale avenues.

During the stop earlier this month, the meth was located.

Now, two men are facing charges in connection to the incident.

The two men have not been identified.

Glendale police tell ABC15 that no more information into this drug bust is being released at this time.