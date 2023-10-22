Toddler among five people found in stolen car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A toddler was among five people found to be in a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they took a report of a stolen vehicle in a neighborhood near I-17 and Camelback Road around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Around 1 a.m., officers reportedly located the vehicle near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police say officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off and got on I-17 northbound.

A police helicopter followed the vehicle on the interestate for about 15 miles until it stopped near I-17 and Jomax Road.

When the vehicle stopped, four people reportedly got out of the vehicle. One of the four was a toddler.

Police were able to make contact with all four people.

The stolen car left that area and officers were able to stop the vehicle in a neighborhood not far away from where it originally stopped.

The driver was then taken into custody.

Police say the driver and front passenger are being booked into jail. They have not been identified.

The other two people and the toddler, who police say were related, were interviewed and released.