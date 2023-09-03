Three people taken into custody after ramming Tempe police car, leading multiple agencies on East Valley chase

TEMPE, AZ — Three people are in custody after a traffic stop led to a police chase across the East Valley early Sunday morning.

Tempe police say they conducted a stop on the vehicle involved for a traffic violation around 1:30 a.m.

The vehicle then reportedly rammed a police sergeant's vehicle intentionally and sped off.

GIITEM East Detectives, COAST Detectives, and Highway Patrol D-20 Units aided Tempe police as the pursuit got on the U.S. eastbound at McClintock Drive.

The vehicle continued down U.S. 60 at a high rate of speed before it crashed near Lindsay Road.

Three people in the vehicle tried to flee, but they were all apprehended.

They have not been identified.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the events throughout the chase.