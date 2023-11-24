Three people shot near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday afternoon near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Police say one man and a teenage boy were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

They have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

A third person arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds and was also connected to this shooting.

That teenage boy also has non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear if police are looking for a suspect.

Phoenix police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.