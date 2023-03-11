Watch Now
Three people shot at gas station near 16th Street and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Three people are hurt after a shooting at a gas station early Saturday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened near 16th Street and Baseline Road just before 3 a.m.

The three victims, two men and a women, reportedly self-transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that a verbal argument between a large group of people led to the shooting in the parking lot of the gas station.

No arrests have been made, according to Phoenix police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

