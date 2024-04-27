Three people seriously hurt in shooting near I-17 and Camelback Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people are seriously hurt after a shooting in Phoenix late Friday night.

Phoenix police say they were called around 10 p.m. to the area near I-17 and Camelback Road for reports of a shooting.

Three people were reportedly shot in the incident, but only one of the victims was located at the original scene.

Two other victims were located about a mile away.

Two men and a woman were all taken to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

Police believe the victims were standing on a sidewalk when an unknown person began shooting at them.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.