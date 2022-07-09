Three people in custody after high-speed chase through the Valley

GILBERT, AZ — Three people are in custody and authorities are searching for two more after a high-speed chase through the Valley overnight Saturday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they attempted to pull a vehicle over because the driver was traveling in the left lane under the speed limit near Casa Grande.

As the trooper walked up to the car, DPS says it took off on Interstate 10 westbound towards Phoenix.

The vehicle reportedly hit speeds over 100 miles per hour during the chase.

The car eventually made its way into the Valley, getting on Loop 202 through Ahwatukee into Chandler.

The chase ended near Elliot and Gilbert roads, and at that point, the driver took off running.

DPS officials say five people were inside the vehicle. The driver and two passengers were taken into custody. It is not known if the other two people in the vehicle have been found.

There's no word on what charges any of the people involved may face. Their identities haven't been released.