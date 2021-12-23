Three people arrested in connection to seven shootings in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of seven shootings in El Mirage, according to the El Mirage Police Department.

Police say on December 9 at about 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a neighborhood near Dysart and Cactus roads for a shots-fired call. Officers say they located a mother and young child inside a home that had been struck by a bullet. No injuries were reported in that incident.

On December 11, police were able to locate a vehicle that was believed to be connected to the shooting and was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police then began investigating the owner of that vehicle.

Police eventually served two search warrants at homes in El Mirage, one on December 21 and another on December 22 in connection to that shooting. Three arrests were made during those search warrants.

Police say the three suspects arrested are:

Joseph Jessy Neil Macaulay, 20, of El Mirage

Joseph Quiroz, 18, of El Mirage

Christopher Carrillo, Jr., 20, of El Mirage

In addition to the arrests, police say seven handguns were seized during the investigation.

The three suspects have also allegedly been linked to six additional shootings in El Mirage, according to police. No injuries have been reported in any of those shootings. The dates of those additional shootings have not been released.

The suspects face a long list of charges including assault, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal damage, disorderly conduct with a firearm, unlawful discharge of firearms, discharging a firearm at a residential structure, and endangerment.

No additional details on any of the shootings have been released.